Sexual assault reported on campus

Staff Report

Public Safety and Emergency Management alerted the Murray State community this morning of an alleged sexual assault in a residential college that had been reported.

The Timely Warning email said the alleged assault happened Thursday morning and the perpetrator is known to the victim.

There is no word on any arrest. The Murray State News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

While Public Safety officers continue to investigate the incident further, they offered the following suggestions to protect oneself:

Trust your instincts.

Don’t be afraid to make a scene. Yell, scream and/or run for protection.

The only person responsible for the sexual assault is the perpetrator.

Call the police. A crime has been committed.

Public Safety: (270) 809-2222

Murray Police Department: (270) 753-1621

Other resources available:

MSU Title IX Office – 103 Wells Hall, (270) 809-3155

MSU Counseling Services – C104 Oakley Applied Science Building, (270) 809-5861 , counselingcenter@murraystate.edu

MSU Health Services – 136 Wells Hall, (270) 809-3809

MUS Women’s Center – C103 Oakley Applied Science Building, (270) 809-3140 , womencenter@murraystate.edu

, International Student Services – 171 Woods Hall, (270) 809-3089

LGBT Alliance – 243 Blackburn Science Building, (270) 809-5040

Off-Campus Resources: