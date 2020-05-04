Restaurants modify their operations according to Beshear’s guidelines

Gage Simpson
Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his plan on April 29 to reopen Kentucky, which begins on May 11. However, many restaurants in Murray are still taking precautions by limiting contact or staying closed.
The News has compiled a list of restaurants that are still open and closed.
Open Restaurants
Arby’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Artisan Kitchen Of Murray
Open for carry-out and curbside orders. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
August Moon
Open for carry-out.
Bad Bob’s BBQ
Open for carry-out.
Baldy’s Grill
Open for carry-out and delivery.
Big Apple Grill And Bar
Open for carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Calloway County Health Department employees receive a 10 percent discount on carry-out and delivery orders.
Burger King
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
The Burrito Shack
Open for carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Captain D’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
La Cocina Mexicana
Open for carry-out.
Cook Out
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Open for carry-out.
Culver’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Domino’s
Open for carry-out, delivery and drive-thru.
Don Sol’s Mexican Grill
Open for curbside pickup and delivery.
Duncan Market
Open for pick-up from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Dunkin’
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Fazoli’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
FitMeals Murray
Operating as normal.
Future Grounds Coffee
Open for drive-thru.
HandHeld Food Truck
Operating as normal.
Hardee’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
HIH Burgers
Open for carry-out from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q
Open for carry-out.
Jasmine Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar
Open for carry-out. New hours are 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Keg in Murray
Open for carry-out and delivery.
McDonald’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Mi Pueblo
Open for carry-out.
Mister B’s Pizza & Wings
Open for carry-out. Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza
Open for carry-out and delivery.
Mugsy’s Hideout
Open for carry-out. Open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Murray Donut
Open for drive-thru.
Murray State University Dining
All dining options including Chick-fil-A are closed except Fast Track, which is open from noon to 5 p.m.
Off the Hoof
Carry-out and groceries available. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pagliai’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Open for carry-out and delivery.
Papa John’s
Open for carry-out and delivery.
Penn Station
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Pizza Hut
Open for carry-out, delivery and drive-thru.
Popeyes
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Little Caesars Pizza
Open for carry-out.
Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
Open for carry-out. Alcohol can be sold with carry-out orders.
Pit-Stop BBQ
Open for pick-up and delivery within 30 minutes of the restaurant. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rally’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Sammons’ Bakery
Open for carry-out from 5 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Shaffer Coffee Co.
Open for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Shogun Japanese Steak & Sushi
Open for carry-out and delivery. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Sirloin Stockade
Open for pick-up and delivery within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Sonic Drive-In
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Stella County Market
Open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Take-out food is only served until 2 p.m.
Subway
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Taco Bell
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Taco John’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Tom’s Grille
Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday. Menus have been limited and a family meal package is being offered. Carry-out and delivery options available.
Victor’s Sandwiches
Open for carry-out and delivery after 2 p.m. Open on weekdays until 7 p.m. and on weekends until 11 p.m.
Wendy’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
The Willow Bistro
Open for carry-out and delivery.
Zaxby’s
Open for carry-out and drive-thru.
Closed Restaurants
5th and Main Coffee
Closed except for pick-up of bagged coffee.
The Alley Steakhouse
Closed until further notice.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar
Closed until further notice.
Dairy Queen
Closed until further notice.
Hop Hound Brew Pub
Opening postponed until restrictions are lifted.
HRH Dumplin’s
Closed until further notice.
Lucky’s Grill and Bar
Closed until further notice.
Martha’s Restaurant
Closed until further notice.
Matt B’s Main Street Pizza
Closed until further notice.
Panera Bread
Closed until further notice.
QDOBA Mexican Eats
Closed until further notice.
Rudy’s on the Square
Closed for much needed repairs.
Tap 216
Closed until further notice.
Stay tuned with The News as we update which restaurants are opened and closed.