Restaurants modify their operations according to Beshear’s guidelines

Gage Simpson

Contributing Writer

gsimpson2@murraystate.edu

Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his plan on April 29 to reopen Kentucky, which begins on May 11. However, many restaurants in Murray are still taking precautions by limiting contact or staying closed.

The News has compiled a list of restaurants that are still open and closed.

Open Restaurants

Arby’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Artisan Kitchen Of Murray

Open for carry-out and curbside orders. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

August Moon

Open for carry-out.

Bad Bob’s BBQ

Open for carry-out.

Baldy’s Grill

Open for carry-out and delivery.

Big Apple Grill And Bar

Open for carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Calloway County Health Department employees receive a 10 percent discount on carry-out and delivery orders.

Burger King

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

The Burrito Shack

Open for carry-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Captain D’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

La Cocina Mexicana

Open for carry-out.

Cook Out

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Open for carry-out.

Culver’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Domino’s

Open for carry-out, delivery and drive-thru.

Don Sol’s Mexican Grill

Open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Duncan Market

Open for pick-up from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Dunkin’

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Fazoli’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

FitMeals Murray

Operating as normal.

Future Grounds Coffee

Open for drive-thru.

HandHeld Food Truck

Operating as normal.

Hardee’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

HIH Burgers

Open for carry-out from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q

Open for carry-out.

Jasmine Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar

Open for carry-out. New hours are 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Keg in Murray

Open for carry-out and delivery.

McDonald’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Mi Pueblo

Open for carry-out.

Mister B’s Pizza & Wings

Open for carry-out. Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza

Open for carry-out and delivery.

Mugsy’s Hideout

Open for carry-out. Open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Murray Donut

Open for drive-thru.

Murray State University Dining

All dining options including Chick-fil-A are closed except Fast Track, which is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Off the Hoof

Carry-out and groceries available. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pagliai’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Open for carry-out and delivery.

Papa John’s

Open for carry-out and delivery.

Penn Station

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Pizza Hut

Open for carry-out, delivery and drive-thru.

Popeyes

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Little Caesars Pizza

Open for carry-out.

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

Open for carry-out. Alcohol can be sold with carry-out orders.

Pit-Stop BBQ

Open for pick-up and delivery within 30 minutes of the restaurant. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rally’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Sammons’ Bakery

Open for carry-out from 5 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Shaffer Coffee Co.

Open for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Shogun Japanese Steak & Sushi

Open for carry-out and delivery. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sirloin Stockade

Open for pick-up and delivery within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Sonic Drive-In

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Stella County Market

Open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Take-out food is only served until 2 p.m.

Subway

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Taco Bell

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Taco John’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Tom’s Grille

Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday. Menus have been limited and a family meal package is being offered. Carry-out and delivery options available.

Victor’s Sandwiches

Open for carry-out and delivery after 2 p.m. Open on weekdays until 7 p.m. and on weekends until 11 p.m.

Wendy’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

The Willow Bistro

Open for carry-out and delivery.

Zaxby’s

Open for carry-out and drive-thru.

Closed Restaurants

5th and Main Coffee

Closed except for pick-up of bagged coffee.

The Alley Steakhouse

Closed until further notice.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar

Closed until further notice.

Dairy Queen

Closed until further notice.

Hop Hound Brew Pub

Opening postponed until restrictions are lifted.

HRH Dumplin’s

Closed until further notice.

Lucky’s Grill and Bar

Closed until further notice.

Martha’s Restaurant

Closed until further notice.

Matt B’s Main Street Pizza

Closed until further notice.

Murray State University Dining

All dining options including Chick-fil-A are closed except Fast Track.

Panera Bread

Closed until further notice.

QDOBA Mexican Eats

Closed until further notice.

Rudy’s on the Square

Closed for much needed repairs.

Tap 216

Closed until further notice.

Stay tuned with The News as we update which restaurants are opened and closed.