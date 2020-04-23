Turner bolsters roster with six new recruits for 2020-21

Josh Embry

Following the Murray State women’s basketball team’s loss in the first round of the OVC Tournament, the Racers will look to solve the depth issues that hampered them this past season with this year’s incoming recruiting class.

With Ashley Hunter, Sadie Hill, Sarah Sutton and Lauren Jackson transferring, Head Coach Rechelle Turner added guards Jalexis Russell, Bria Sanders-Woods and Manna Mensah along with forwards Charlee Settle, Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay for the 2020-21 season.

Jalexis Russell

Russell was the first of this incoming class to sign with Murray State and is from Florence, Alabama. In her last two seasons, Russell was a key contributor for Gadsden State Community College.

As a freshman at Gadsden State, Russell averaged 11.8 ppg and 6.9 rpg. Russell improved significantly this past season, as she averaged a team-high 15.1 ppg along with 7.7 rpg, 2 spg and 1.7 bpg.

Before her college days, the 5’10’’ guard excelled at Florence high school, where she finished her career first in the school’s history in rebounds (833) and steals (270) and second in points (1,402).

Turner told goracers.com that Russell’s athleticism and offensive skill will be valuable for the Racers going into next season.

“Jalexis is a long, athletic guard and she possesses great speed and explosive quickness that should allow her to be a dynamic defender,” Turner said. “She shows great promise on the offensive end with the ability to make threes, score in the mid-range and finish at the basket. Jalexis’ ability to break down defenses off the dribble will also make her a shot creator for her teammates.”

Charlee Settle

Settle will not have to go far to continue her basketball career, as the Calloway County High School graduate signed with Murray State last fall.

The 6’1’’ forward had an incredible high school career for the Lady Lakers, totalling 2,804 points (42nd on the state all-time scoring list) and 1,700 rebounds (10th on the state all-time rebounding list).

This past season, Settle averaged 20.7 ppg and 13 rpg and carried her team to a 19-12 record and an appearance in her region’s semifinals.

Settle was named the Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year both this season and last season. Turner told goracers.com that this award is difficult to receive even once, not to mention in back-to-back seasons and shows that Settle’s skill and work ethic are exemplary.

“Charlee’s back-to-back Player of the Year awards serve as testimony to her talent, her effort, and her consistent production over the last two seasons of her high school career,” Turner said. “Charlee is an outstanding player and an outstanding young woman, and we are very excited to have her join the Racer family. I look forward to coaching Charlee and helping her on the journey of being the best player and person she can be.”

Katelyn Young

Young will join the Racers following a highly successful high school career at Oakland High School in Oakland, Illinois.

In 29 games played, Young finished her senior year with averages of 22.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.6 spg and 1.5 bpg. She amassed a school record of 2,361 points during her career.

Young did not just play basketball but played volleyball, two years of track and field and one year of softball as well.

Last season, only three Murray State players were at least 6’0’’. With Young, who is 6’1’’, the Racers will add additional height and some more post presence, as that is where Young did the majority of her scoring.

Turner told goracers.com that Young’s post scoring and competitiveness will prove to be valuable for the team next season and that she is excited to have her as a Racer.

“Katelyn will bring toughness and a remarkable level of skill into the post at Murray State,” Turner said. “She is an uncanny low-post scorer, and she possesses the skill to space the floor into the high post and to the three-point line as both shooter and passer. Katelyn is a relentless competitor, and her combination of will and talent have her primed for a fabulous collegiate career.”

Hannah McKay

McKay was the last recruit to sign in the fall of 2019 and comes from Owensboro Catholic High School.

The 6’0’’forward finished her senior season averaging 18.6 ppg and 9.8 rebounds, both team highs. She also shot 40% from three and 56.6% overall.

In her high school career, McKay helped guide the Aces to three consecutive KHSAA Sweet 16 appearances and has received honors such as being named a 2019 All-State second team selection by the Courier Journal and an honorable mention by the Lexington Herald Leader.

Turner told goracers.com that McKay’s team’s success and her overall skill level will be a great addition to build Murray State’s culture as a winning program.

“Hannah has fantastic athletic ability that allows her to impact the game all over the floor,” Turner said. “Hannah brings a championship pedigree that will be critical as we continue to build a culture of excellence at Murray State.”

Manna Mensah

Mensah, a Toronto, Canada, native, will come to Murray State as a late addition to this year’s recruiting class.

The 5’8’’guard attended Grayson Community College as a freshman and sophomore. This past season, she averaged 17.9 ppg for the Vikings and led the NTJCAC in scoring in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Along with amassing over 1,000 career points and 350 rebounds in her career at Grayson, Mensah is a two-time All-NTJCAC first-team selection, an All-Region V honoree and the 2019 NTJCAC Freshman of the Year.

Turner told goracers.com that Mensah’s ability to score anywhere on the floor will be valuable to Murray State next season.

“Manna is blessed with tremendous offensive talents,” Turner said. “She is a true three-level scorer capable of finishing at the rim, making tough mid-range shots and knocking down threes, and she is not afraid to take and make big shots. Manna will bring toughness and grit to our team and her athleticism provides her the tools to be a fine defender.”

Bria Sanders-Woods

As another late addition to the Racers recruiting class, Sanders-Woods will join the Racers’ backcourt following a successful career at Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sanders-Woods’ offensive talent was on full display her senior season, as she averaged 23.4 ppg and scored 40 points in a game twice this past season. She finished her high school career with over 1,500 points.

Along with being named a three-time All-Conference selection, Sanders-Woods was named the Big Ten Conference’s Most Valuable Player.

Turner told goracers.com that Sanders-Woods’ offensive and defensive talent along with her competitiveness will be a welcoming addition to the “we before me” culture Turner has been implementing.

“Bria is a dynamic scorer, armed with an extremely quick and accurate release from the perimeter,” Turner said. “She is an active and talented defender who is capable of applying suffocating pressure on the ball. Bria is a driven and focused competitor and we look forward to adding her relentless passion for winning to our culture.”