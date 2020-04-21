Career Services talks dinner etiquette after campus event cancellation

Dionte Berry

Contributing Writer

After campus closed, many events were canceled including the Career Services’ Etiquette Dinner, which would have taught students dining and networking skills.

The dinner was going to include formal instruction and a five-course meal and would have been held in the Curris Center Ballroom. Director of Career Services Matthew Purdy was going to lead the event.

“We were going to go over the importance of dining etiquette, offer networking opportunities, give guidance and direction before each meal is served and then enjoy the various dishes,” Purdy said.

The etiquette students would have practiced during the five-course meal might seem “pedantic or nit-picky,” but Purdy said there is logic behind each rule.

A few basics Purdy would’ve gone over include following the host’s lead, not ordering the most expensive thing on the menu and passing salt and pepper together.

“Etiquette can add another layer of polish to a candidate,” Purdy said. “Following etiquette and dinner protocol doesn’t have to be difficult, but it can drastically help someone stand out.”

Purdy said hosts are always looking to see how candidates behave at dinner meetings, so showing poise, grace and polish can help somebody immensely, even beyond the job search.

“There are numerous times throughout one’s career where they will be in an eating environment,” Purdy said. “Knowing how to handle various situations can help lower stress and improve performance.”

Beyond learning about dinner etiquette, guests were supposed to learn networking tips and build relationships. Students would have had a networking period before their meals were served, as well as conversation cards at each table.

Other than being effective during the job search, etiquette and networking can benefit people socially.

With the cancellation of the awaited event, rescheduling is already in the works. Purdy said Career Services is planning on hosting a dinner in the upcoming fall semester.