Murray Police Department lit up station green

Grant Dillard

Contributing Writer

gdillard@murraystate.edu

The Murray Police Department lit the police station green in support of Murray and Calloway County to honor those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sergeant Andrew Wiggins from the Murray Police Department reminds the community that the MPD is there for them during this time.

“To show our unity with our community, we decided to light up the police department green,” Wiggins said. “We wanted to remind everyone that we are still here to help them when they need us, and that we are in this with them.”

Wiggins said many people are scared and unsure of what the next few months will bring, so this small act serves as a reminder that the MPD fully supports and will help in these times of need.

In late March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked people to put green lights outside their houses to show unity and compassion for those who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19.

“The Murray Police Department has always instilled in our officers that we are a part of this community,” Wiggins said. “It is part of our mission to provide professional community-oriented policing to help all members of this community.”

According to a press release, the MPD has seen an outpouring of love and support to first responders, medical personnel and others doing their part to help during the pandemic.

Wiggins said the police station has heard from many people who see neighbors with green lights and feel as though they are not alone.

“It has become a small gesture to help each other by encouraging others to remain strong and to continue to do whatever is needed to flatten the curve and defeat the virus,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said people like to gather and socialize, but during this time, we have to focus on social distancing despite how difficult it is to not be able to see loved ones.

“Experts say that social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of this virus, so it is very important that we all follow this recommendation,” Wiggins said.

Officers are still patrolling the city to prevent and respond to crimes but the MPD is taking numerous steps to prevent the spread of the virus between officers.