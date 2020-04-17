President Jackson releases statement about death of former University president

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

dtebib@murraystate.edu

President Bob Jackson released a statement following the death of Ron Kurth, Murray State’s eighth president and admiral of the United States Navy.

“Admiral Ron Kurth dedicated his life to public service and education,” Jackson said. “He honorably served Murray State University and his country during his lifetime. I had the opportunity to work with Admiral Kurth during his time here and he was passionate about advancing the interests of the University in our region, state and nation. We will keep Charlene and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

During Kurth’s tenure, the Martha Layne Collins Center for Industry and Technology was completed. Kurth served as the eighth president from 1990-94.