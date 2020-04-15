Alumnus discusses experiences with the Navy Music Program

Cady Stribling

Timothy Hutchens picked up a trombone at Murray Middle School and hasn’t put it down since. Now, he plays for the prestigious Navy Music Program.

Hutchens received his bachelor’s from Murray State in 2012 as a music education major, and after acquiring his master’s and doctoral degrees, he now plays trombone for the Navy Music Program.

“The Navy Music Program spans across the world with eleven bands: nine fleet bands, the premiere band in Washington D.C. and the Naval Academy Band,” Hutchens said.

Hutchens is a member of the Navy Band Southwest, a fleet band stationed in San Diego, California. In this fleet band there are approximately 35-40 members.

In a broad sense of their job requirements, the bands provide musical support for military engagements and provide music for public outreach. The military engagements can include anything from retirement ceremonies to change of command ceremonies to ship commissioning ceremonies.

The public outreach generally consists of school visits from middle schools to colleges, music festival attendance and performances for civilians called Fleet Weeks.

“These events are planned by the Navy as a means to bring the Navy to cities that may not have a strong presence,” Hutchens said. “To an extent, you could call us Naval Ambassadors to the civilian world.”

Fleet Weeks bring the Navy to people who live inland and don’t get to see much of what they do. Hutchens said these events allow people to talk to sailors, see equipment they work with regularly and learn something about the Navy.

“The Blue Angels are in almost every Navy or Fleet Week we attend, as well as members of ships that are available,” Hutchens said. “It is truly a large, Navy-wide community outreach affair.”

NBSW travels around the southwest region of the country, as well as locally. They are also often sent to other countries as well to create connections.

Hutchens primarily plays jazz, tenor and bass trombone, though he said it’s not uncommon for trombone players to pick up a euphonium. Aside from being world class musicians, the band manages itself, so members take on additional administrative tasks.

“My current job is to run NBSW’s supply office, meaning I maintain and am responsible for all of our equipment, to include instruments, sound gear, some of our computers, percussion equipment, etc.,” Hutchens said.

Hutchens said his education at Murray State, as well the University of Louisville and Arizona State where he earned his master’s and doctoral degrees, were crucial to his success with the Navy Music Program.

“My entire collegiate career taught me not only what I needed to know to be successful, but also what I needed to learn,” Hutchens said.

He said the classes that we take in college that are interesting but don’t seem to be important for the real world have helped him with promotional exams and making song arrangements for NBSW.

Hutchens credits his education for many tasks he has to complete daily.

“Not only do I utilize my playing skills daily, but I’m constantly arranging music, analyzing music for rehearsals, preparing sectionals for groups, memorizing music and even taking tests for promotion,” Hutchens said.

Hutchens commends Murray State professor Ray Conklin, who he studied specifically/under.

“[Conklin] was a tough teacher,” Hutchens said. “While that may not have always made the relationship easy, every one of his students could tell you any number of stories where he would do anything and everything to be there for his students, with all the love and grace that required.”

Hutchens advises students to learn to live with difficulty, struggle and failure, especially if they are doubting themselves.

“I think we are all programmed nowadays to seek perfection and want it immediately,” Hutchens said. “When you’re passionate enough about something to make it your life, you’re going to have to struggle, you’re going to have to doubt and occasionally you are going to fail.”

Hutchens said a person’s experience, even the doubt and failures, is what shapes them.

“That is a necessary part of the learning and developing process that ultimately leads to success,” Hutchens said.