Counseling Center provides helpful tips to maintain good mental health

Grant Dillard

Contributing Writer

gdillard@murraystate.edu

Even if not affected directly, the COVID-19 pandemic can be highly stressful for students, faculty and community members and take a toll on their mental health. It’s important to make sure everyone is taking care of themselves both physically and mentally.

The News reached out to the Murray State Counseling Center to share helpful advice for those who might be struggling during this time. A representative from the center provided tips to follow to help maintain positive thoughts and mental health by keeping up with self-care.

“In general, self-care is probably the most important thing to remember at this time,” the representative said. “Try to get enough sleep, eat healthy foods at regular intervals, exercise daily, practice good hygiene, try to maintain some social connection and find a good balance of ‘work’ and ‘play.’”

They also recommend going outside and getting exercise while keeping with the proper social distancing guidelines.

The representative said sparking creativity can also be a valuable way to spend time like painting, building with Legos or starting a gratitude journal.

Sticking with a schedule is also important to establish.

“Maintaining a schedule and routine can be really helpful not only for your mental health but also for your academics,” the representative said. “Try to get up at the same time every day, have something to eat, take a shower and get dressed, and then you will feel more awake and ready to be productive.”

Schedules that were kept at school might not work at home, so the representative said if you don’t want to stick with your regular schedule, develop a new one.

Though the center itself is closed for in-person sessions, counselors are still conducting online sessions for those who need them.

Anyone interested can email msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu. People can also go to the Counseling Center website, www.murraystate.edu/counselingcenter, for additional tips under the “Self-Help Resources” section, whether pandemic-related or not.

Additional Links

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/

National Sexual Assault Hotline: https://hotline.rainn.org/online

National Dating/Domestic Violence Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/help/