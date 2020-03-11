Norman, Logsdon win top 2020-21 SGA seats

Daniella Tebib

News Editor

dtebib@murraystate.edu

After 8,667 votes were locked in on Tuesday, March 10, the Student Government Association announced the new executive council for the 2020-21 academic year on Wednesday, March 11.

Warren Norman, former vice president of administration, was elected president with 65 percent of the vote. Norman was up against incumbent candidate Trey Book.

Molly Logsdon, former SGA senator, was elected executive vice president with 59 percent of the vote. Logsdon competed against Georgia Leigh Moore for the position.

Amy Krazl, former SGA senator, was elected vice president of administration and Hannah Daab, former SGA senator, was elected vice president of finance. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Five students were also elected senators-at-large including Colin Peterson, Garrett Duncan, Bobby Stephens, Clayton Bobo and Brandon Cecil.

Academic colleges elected several senators as well including the following: College of Business, Austin Tyler; College of Education and Human Services, Gabrielle Gray and Amara Stroud; College of Humanities and Fine Arts, Emma Brasher; College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Cole Steven Wyatt; Hutson School of Agriculture, Tanner Hicks and Austin Marburger.

Several students were also voted to represent their residential colleges, including: Clark College, Meghan Walker; Hester College, Preston Puckett; Regents College, Savannah Karbach; Springer-Franklin College, Elaina Gilley and Camryn Clift.

Despite the elections, there are still several senate vacancies, including for School of Nursing and Health Professions, Elizabeth College, Hart College, Richmond College and White College.

SGA meets every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Barkley Room on the third floor of the Curris Center.

