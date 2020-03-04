AOPi spreads positivity on campus

Ciara Benham

A sorority brought sunshine to Murray State with its newest project dedicated to spreading positivity.

Alpha Omicron Pi began its AOPositivity Project this month, encouraging students to leave and take sticky notes with inspirational messages in Waterfield Library.

The project, which lasted until Wednesday, March 4, was headed by AOPi’s new vice president of communications, Katie Rose. After her election before Winter Break, Rose began searching for ways to represent the sorority’s letters on campus.

Inspired by the work of another chapter, Rose brought the AOPositivity Project to Murray State to shine a light on what AOPi’s sisterhood means.

“This project is important for AOPi because it demonstrates how even though our letters symbolize a sisterhood full of powerful women, those letters also symbolize a group of women who care for others and want to see others who are not in AOPi succeed,” Rose said.

The project was set up on two posters in Waterfield Library, one labeled “Take What You Need” and the other labeled “Give What You Can.” The idea behind these posters is you take a positive message you need for the day, like “you will pass this class,” and then you leave a positive note for someone else, like “you will overcome your obstacles.”

Rose said a project like this was essential for students because of the climate of a college campus.

“College is a tough and stressful time for a lot of young adults,” Rose said. “We are all just trying to figure out who we are and what we want our future to look like. A note with a positive message can go a long way.”

Among the many positive reactions to the project, Rose said her favorite was from a fellow sister.

“An Alpha Omicron Pi member shared our message on Facebook and stated that she loved being part of a group of girls who are so beautiful and selfless,” Rose said. “Her post was probably my favorite because it demonstrated how many girls there are in AOPi who have giving hearts.”

This project proved to be very successful with new notes being added and taken every day. Rose was thrilled with the outcome of the AOPositivity Project and said it personally impacted her.

“This project showed me in a million ways how blessed I am,” Rose said. “I am so lucky to call this group of girls my sisters and have a group of women who are so supportive.”