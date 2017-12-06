Notice to Residents

From Murray State University:

Natural Gas Public Awareness Program

Everyone in our community is familiar with our local gas department, but some may not realize that natural gas utilities receive their gas from natural gas pipeline systems. The purpose for these underground energy portals is to safely transport this vital fuel to heat homes and power businesses and vital service institutions. The transportation of natural gas through these pipelines is one of the safest methods for transporting energy, although accidents can occur. One of the ways accidents occur is when someone digs near a gas pipe and cuts the line. The Kentucky One-Call system is an organization to prevent these types of accidents. Dialing 811 and providing information to the operator will ensure that local utilities, including gas utilities, will mark their lines. Another way accidents occur is when leaks from pipelines, appliances or other gas-related equipment occur. Natural gas is a colorless, odorless fuel that is lighter than air. Because it is odorless, a harmless odorant, usually smelling like rotten eggs, is added to the gas so that the presence of gas may be detected.

Leaks may be detected by noticing the following:

Smelling gas (odorant) near a meter or pipeline, sometimes after excavation work A hissing or roaring sound caused by escaping gas Dead or discolored vegetation in an otherwise green environment Blowing dirt, grass or leaves Steady bubbling in a wet, flooded area or other water environment A fire in or near an appliance or gas pipe Unusual noise at an appliance Unusual behavior of the flame at an appliance burner

In the event of a detected gas leak, the following should take place:

Leave the vicinity immediately (without making calls or operating light switches) Evacuate others in the vicinity Turn off and abandon cars or equipment in the vicinity Do not start a car or other equipment in the vicinity Do not operate any electrical or electronic equipment in the vicinity Do not light a match or use another source of ignition Do not smoke Warn others to stay away from the area Stay away from open flames Wait for maintenance, emergency or utility personnel to put out flames

To report a leak, call the Murray State University Police department at (270) 809-2222. In keeping the public safe from the potential hazards of natural gas, such as fire or explosion caused by leaks, Murray Natural Gas Department is required to perform an annual corrosion control survey. The distribution piping that is made of steel requires a survey to ensure that the pipe is not rusting or being damaged by the soil. A leak survey is also performed to find leaks in piping and related equipment. Additionally, the maintenance staff and contractors also make periodic checks for gas leaks and monitor each gas meter. To obtain further information about natural gas, you may contact Murray Natural Gas, at 270-762-0336