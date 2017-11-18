Football finale ends in disappointment

Story by Blake Sandlin, Assistant Sports Editor

Murray State football will enter its offseason with a sour taste in its mouth following a 21-10 loss to Southeast Missouri State.

The loss marked the end of a Racer season that was anything but glamorous. Murray State capped its season with a 3-8 record, finishing eighth in the OVC. Head Coach Mitch Stewart said his primary goal was to end the season on a two-game win streak, but the Racers’ combined -9 yards of rushing offense didn’t make it easy.

The Racers surprisingly amassed more total yards of offense than the Redhawks, recording 245 to SEMO’s 184. However, the Redhawks were able to make the most of their possessions, thanks in part to the play of junior running back Marquis Terry. The OVC’s leading rusher eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in his team’s final game, while simultaneously scoring two touchdowns off of 92 rushing yards.

Junior quarterback Shuler Bentley threw for 126 yards, but he was replaced midway through with senior quarterback Cameron Birse. Birse garnered 128 passing yards of his own, and coupled it with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to ease the deficit.

In his last game as a Racer, senior wide receiver Jordon Gandy managed 132 receiving yards and solidified his place in the 2,000 receiving yards club at Murray State with 2,065. He joins just seven other former Racer football players to earn the achievement.

With the loss, Murray State football will retreat back into offseason mode and will look to replace Murray State record-holders like Gandy, senior defensive back D’Montre Wade, and 11 others players who will be graduating this year.