Opportunities to catch local bands coming soon

Story by Nick Erickson, Assistant Features Editor

Photo courtesy of Chris Abell

It’s common knowledge that Murray State is home to an abundance of talent. What isn’t as widely known is when and where artists are making live performance appearances. Here’s where to catch the best music this side of Lake Barkley.

1. Leight July-

Under her stage moniker “Leight July,” Murray State’s own Kayla Tuttle delivers her ambition through means of her voice and an acoustic guitar. Tuttle is making the move around various venues within the area. Catch her in Paducah later throughout the remainder of November.

November 17- Paducah Beer Werks (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

November 18- JP’s Bar and Grill (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

November 22- Pookie’s Beer, Burger & Bocce (7 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

November 25- Ralph’s Harborview @ Moor’s Resort (6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

2. Little by Little-

Local folk four-piece Little by Little has been notorious for the extravagant sets at Murray’s Tap 216 and the former Mr. J’s Pub. Cultivating the talent of vocalist Kayla Marie Little, bassist Brentford Smith, guitarist Chris Martin Abell and percussionist Patrick Robert Eckelkamp, the group is consistently booking new gigs. Come catch them soon in Paducah, with more dates to be announced.

December 16- Paducah Beer Werks (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

3. Melanie A. Davis- Fellow student and acoustic artist Melanie A. Davis has exploded into the local scene over the past few semesters. Playing both on campus and in Paducah in the coming weeks, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the captivation of her original works.

November 22- Dry Ground Brewing Company (7 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

December 6- Tap 216 (6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)