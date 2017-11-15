Women’s basketball has a new voice

Story by Evan Tidwell, contributing writer

After a lengthy stint as the play-by-play announcer for Marshall County’s women’s basketball team, Jeremy Rose is bringing his talents back to his alma-mater.

Rose accepted a position this summer to take over the play-by-play duties for Murray State’s women’s basketball team. He is no stranger to the realm of women’s basketball, as he has spent the last 24 years in the booth covering Marshall County’s women’s basketball team.

Rose said he looks forward to announcing at Murray State after leaving the announcing job from a high school and community that has been such a vital part of his life.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that I have been given here, going from my home town high school and doing games there, to announcing at my alma-mater,” Rose said. “It’s just something that I love to do.”

After 24 years, Rose had grown comfortable at his play-by-play job for the Lady Marshals and wasn’t looking for change, but when Director of Athletics Allen Ward approached him with the chance to embrace some new scenery, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“It was something that Allen Ward proposed to me,” Rose said. “He met me for lunch one day and popped the question, surprising me because I had not been looking for a change. It was something that as soon as he said it, I thought ‘I’ve got to really look at this and see if it’s something that my family and I can agree on. I prayed with my family about it and I just felt that the Lord was calling me here.’ ”

Rose said he is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to announce for a team he thinks has a good chance to make a run in the OVC.

“I know that last year they were one game over .500, but I think that the different style of play which Rechelle brings is so much of defense first that leads into transition baskets,” Rose said. “The girls seem like they have already bought into that, as noted by their exhibition win.”

Rose will launched his play-by-play career in the women’s home-opener at on Nov. 12, at the CFSB Center when Murray State’s women’s basketball team took on the University of Butler.