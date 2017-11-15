Basketball looks to bounce back

Story by Blake Sandlin, Assistant Sports Editor

Murray State’s men’s basketball team will look to bounce back after a crushing loss to Middle Tennessee State when they hit the road for Wright State University.

Head Coach Matt McMahon said he saw several positives displayed by his team as they prepare to face their next test against the WSU on Saturday.

“I thought our perimeter defense was really good,” McMahon said. “Their guards went 8-for-30 from the floor, around 26 percent. I thought offensively in the first half we played exceptionally well; very efficient on the offensive end and moving the ball and getting some good shots.”

Although they’re only two games into their season, the Raiders have displayed a balanced offensive attack. Three players are averaging double-figures in scoring, with Mark Hughes averaging 14.5 PPG, Grant Benzinger averaging 13 PPG and Everett Winchester scoring 12.5 PPG. McMahon said Wright State will use multiple different lineup combinations in order to get the matchup it desires.

“They start a 6’11 player at the four, and then a 6’9 and 275 lbs really skilled five man that they had redshirted last year,” McMahon said. They also go to some four guard lineups. ”

The Racers will bring with them a balanced attack of their own, with four players averaging at least 12 PPG. The teams will tip-off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Dayton, Ohio.