Volleyball tops conference-leading Governors

Story by Keenan Hall, Staff writer

Murray State volleyball defeated OVC-leading Austin Peay in four sets 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21.

Murray State dropped the first set but countered the loss by won three straight. The Racers delivered the Governors their second loss in conference play and ended a nine-game winning streak.

On offense, Murray State had a trio of players post double digits in kills. Racer sophomore outside hitter Rachel Giustino had a productive night with 18 kills and 29 digs.

Junior outside hitter Dacia Brown tallied 14 kills and four digs, while Murray State freshman setter Ashley McBee had key contributions to the offense by dishing 39 assists and nine digs.

It was a group effort that held down the back line for Murray State. As a result, Racer freshman libero Becca Fernandez notched 25 digs, third most of the match. Meanwhile, sophomore libero Alex Kaufmann added 15 digs which were accompanied by sophomore setter Courtney Radle 10 digs.

After the strong first set from APSU, Murray State flipped the script and controlled the momentum. The Racers managed to hold the Governors to a .204 hitting percentage for the match and out hit them with a .236 hitting percentage.

The Wednesday night battle of the border matchup did not favor the future OVC tournament hosts. The road victory pushed Murray State’s win streak to four games as they sit at 19-8 (11-4) this season.

The Racers conclude the regular season on the road at Eastern Kentucky. Murray State will face off against the Colonels at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Richmond, Kentucky.