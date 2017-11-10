Murray High standouts sign with former coach

Story by DJ Pigg, Staff writer

Head women’s basketball Coach Rechelle Turner signed three of her former players from Murray High School on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Macey Turley, Alexandria (Lex) Mayes, and Alexis Burpo have all signed letters of intent to play basketball at Murray State. All three girls spent the last three years playing under Turner at Murray High before she was hired to coach the women’s basketball team at Murray State.

The trio have been the leaders on a Lady Tiger team that has won 90 games in the past three seasons. That stretch of wins included two Region 1 titles, an All-A State runner up, an All-A State Championship and two Final Four appearances in the KHSAA State Championships.

In the last three years, the teams that defeated Murray in either the All-A State Tournament or the KHSAA State Tournament have gone on to win the championship. All three of them have been named to the Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team two years running.

Last year, the three girls combined averaged 42.1 points per game on a team that ranked fifth in the state of Kentucky in scoring. Together they have set multiple records for Murray High, including the school’s very first All-A State Championship, first Sweet Sixteen win, a school record of 35 wins in a season, two-straight undefeated seasons, and three of the school’s four state tournament appearances.

Turley, who also had offers from UT Martin and Northern Kentucky University, will go into her senior season already having eclipsed the 1000 career-point mark as well as the 500 assist milestone. Last season, she averaged 16.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She was named to the 2017 All-A State Tournament Team, All A State Tournament MVP in 2016, the Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the year in 2016, and was also named to the Sweet Sixteen All-Tournament Team in both 2016 and 2017. This year will be her sixth year starting varsity for Murray High.

Burpo’s numbers have steadily increased the past three years; last year averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She, too, has hit the 1000 point mark. Burpo was also named to the 2015 and 2016 All A Classic State Tournament Team. This will be her second season starting varsity at Murray High.

Mayes averaged 13.2 points and 3 rebounds per game last season. She set the Lady Tiger record for steals in a season her sophomore season with 104. She broke that record the next year with 136 steals during her junior season. Mayes has also already found her spot in the 1000 point club. For two seasons in a row Mayes has been named to the Region 1 All-Tournament Team and the All-A State Tournament team. This will also be her second year starting varsity for Murray High.

All three girls said it was an simple decision to commit and sign to play at the next level as a Racer.

“It was super easy,” Turley said. “I told my family that she trumps anybody else, so it just makes it that much more special.

“I was excited,” Burpo said. “I’m glad to get to play for Coach Turner for four more years and get to play four more years with Lex and Macey.

“It was a no-brainer for sure,” Mayes said. “As soon as the job came to her and she offered us it was like okay we’re gonna say yes because who else would we want to play for.”

The three girls will finish out their careers as Lady Tigers this season before officially becoming Murray State Racers next summer.