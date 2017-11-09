The heart of the art: Annual art auction opens doors for student scholarships

Story by Kennedy Morillo, Contributing writer

Photo courtesy of Kelli ‘O Toole/The News

Murray State students and faculty have begun donating their art for the annual art auction, an event held to raise scholarship money for participating art students.

The Annual Holiday Art Auction will be held in Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the 6th floor of Price Doyle Fine Arts on Friday, November 10th. There will be two parts to the art auction. The silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 7 p.m.

Art students who donate, work the event or participate in both are eligible for scholarships provided by the auction. The remaining money from the fundraiser goes into a departmental fund for the art department.

“This will be my third year participating in the art auction,” Carly Dothsuk, junior art education major from Trigg county said. “Anyone can donate their art because the proceeds go toward art student scholarships.”

The art auction is open both to the university and the community.

Dothsuk said she loves the atmosphere during the art auction and she looks forward to it every year, especially with the great conversation, good music and food.

“I recommend coming because of all of the great art work that is around here,” Dothsuk said.

Sarah Martin, assistant professor of art and design, stepped in to help with the art auction two years ago. The art department has prepared for the auction for the past month.

“This is a team effort,” Martin said. “There is not one person that has to bear the burden of most work. We get to share it.”

Mike Martin, assistant professor of art and design and director of university galleries, said he oversees the installation process of the auction. His job is to display the artwork on the walls, pedestals and to stage the items on the tables for the auction.

“Our students donate some amazing, one-of-a-kind artwork and they really appreciate the scholarship opportunities and the community’s support,” Martin said.

There are plenty of things that need to be done for this event to be successful.

Pamela Parker, administrative assistant, oversees the public relations aspect of the auction. She helped with registering the artwork, coordinating the social media posts, press releases and during the auction she gets to wrap the art.

“I really love this part of the job,” Parker said. “People are so generous with their talents they are willing to donate to us.”

Martin said the most enjoyable part of the auction is speaking glowingly about the work of her peers as the auctioneer. "I would like to encourage everyone to come out and support the students," Martin said. "It is like a big party."