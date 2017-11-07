Rifle takes down No. 6 Ohio State

Story by Cory Sharber, contributing writer

The No. 4 ranked Murray State rifle team topped the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 17 Texas El Paso Miners in a tri-match to win the Buckeye Open in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

The Racers finished first with an aggregate of 4708, while the Buckeyes followed with 4684 points and the Miners finished with 4589 points.

Junior MacKenzie Martin, from Fairhaven, Massachusetts, led all shooters with an aggregate of 1182. She eclipsed her previous smallbore record of 588 set in October by shooting a 590. Martin shot a 592 in the air rifle section.

Junior Barbara Schläpfer, from Gais, Switzerland, finished second with an aggregate of 1178, while senior Bobby Broadstreet, from Ozark, Missouri, led all competitors in the air rifle section by posting a 596 for the Racers. Broadstreet shot an aggregate of 1176.

Sophomore Meike Drewell, from Austin, Texas, shot an aggregate of 1170. Senior Ivan Roe of Manhattan, Montana posted an aggregate of 1168 while senior Ben Estes, from Ozark, Missouri,rounded out the day for the Racers with an aggregate of 1166.

The No. 4 Murray State rifle team will face the No. 1 ranked and five-time defending national champion West Virginia Mountaineers at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range.