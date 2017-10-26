Racers run in homecoming 5k

Story by Lindsey Coleman, Assistant News Editor

For the 36th year in a row, runners, joggers and walkers alike can exercise before Homecoming festivities reach their full force on Saturday.

Friday night at 5 p.m., Campus Recreation and Wellness is sponsoring the Homecoming Run, a 5k race around campus.

Campus Recreation and Wellness director Steven Leitch said although most 5k runs are scheduled for Saturday mornings, they purposefully chose Friday evening for Racers.

“We didn’t want to do Saturday morning, because there’s a lot of other homecoming events going on like the parade and Tent City,” Leitch said. “We thought the afternoon would be the best time for our visitors.”

The route begins and ends in front of the Wellness Center. Participants will run past all the main spots for any Racer: the Quad, Waterfield Library, the Curris Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, the residential area of campus and the Shoe Tree.

All alumni, students and community members are welcomed to attend. In years past, Leitch said 35-45 Racers participate in the 5k.

Registration starts at 4 p.m. on Friday. Pre-registration costs $15, and registration the day of costs $20. Runners will be given a shirt depending on availability.