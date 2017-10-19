Changes ahead for Wild Mountain Bakery

Story by Sabra Jackson, Staff writer

Students may be missing their morning coffee from Gigabytes on the way to class, but it won’t be long before you can grab your coffee and homemade pastry from Wild Mountain Bakery and Cafe.

Wild Mountain Bakery and Cafe is moving locations from off the court square in downtown Murray into Gigabytes old location, after it closed in September.

Gigabytes was located across from Sparks Hall near Gear Up Cycles.

Karen Guse, owner of Wild Mountain Bakery and Cafe, said she hopes the store will pull more university clientele.

“We don’t get hardly any students down here [court square], so that is a market that we have not really attempted much,” Guse said.

With a lease at the court square coming to an end late November, Guse said she is hopeful the cafe will open at the new location at the beginning of November.

Wild Mountain Bakery and Cafe opened three years ago after Guse and her husband moved to the area from West Virginia. Guse had a bakery in West Virginia located in her basement and had a successful baked goods stand at farmers markets.

After opening a successful bakery close to West Virginia University’s campus, Guse decided to open a bakery when her husband was offered a job at Murray State.

Guse said the move is because of a few reasons, two being due to lack of parking and clientele.

“That’s one of the main reasons people don’t come down here,” Guse said. “They are afraid to park.”

Connor Moore, fifth year student from Boyd, Illinois, said he is sad to see Gigabytes close.

“It’s a local business,” Moore said. “Anytime Murray State has a local business that closes, it hurts the community. I would rather see local business thrive.”

Moore said the cafe was a hangout, where there were five or six people each time he went in.