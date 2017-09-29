Withers’ record breaking goal seals victory

Story by Gage Johnson, Contributing writer

Murray State secured a win against Southeast Missouri State Thursday night on an early goal by senior forward Harriet Withers, breaking the program’s career goals record.

Going into today’s game, the Racers were coming off of a 3-0 victory against Jacksonville State that improved their conference record to 2-0-1 and their overall record to 7-1-1. They looked to continue their undefeated conference play when they hosted a 4-5-2 Southeast Missouri State team and did defeating them 1-0.

The Racers quickly attacked the Redhawks’ defense out of the gates. While Murray State shot three times, they didn’t strike until the fourth time around the 18 minute mark. However, when they did strike, it was memorable to say the least.

With a tough SEMO defense covering her, Withers was able to curve the ball around the defender and drop it in the goal to give Murray State a 1-0 lead. The goal changed not only the score, but the record books, as the goal was Withers’ 35th goal of her career, giving her the record for career goals scored at Murray State. It also put Withers three goals away from the single season record with her 10 goals so far. Withers was happy to be able to score the unconventional record-breaking goal on her home field.

“It was definitely not what I imagined,” Withers said. “I mean, left foot outside the 18 yard box. That’s not something I do everyday, but I’m just happy it happened, and it’s always great to score in front of the great fans that we have here that are always so supportive.”

Both teams continued to work after the early goal, with Murray State getting off 17 shots in the game, and Southeast Missouri getting off a few shots of their own. The Redhawks managed to hold the Racers scoreless the rest of the game, but the Racers did the same to take a 1-0 victory. Murray State has now gone three games without allowing a single goal.

The Racers are now 3-0-1 in OVC play, and 8-1-1 overall. They will look to continue their current win streak when they stay home and take on UT Martin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Cutchin Field.