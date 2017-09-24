Withers ties goal record over weekend

Story by Gage Johnson, Contributing writer

Game One

After taking its first loss of the season, Murray State hit the road and tied Tennessee Tech University 0-0 after two overtimes.

Coming off of a 1-0 loss to a now 25th-ranked Saint Louis University team, the Racers faced off against Tennessee Tech. Both teams were aggressive right away, getting off multiple shots in the opening minutes.

Despite the continued aggressiveness with eight shots taken in the first half, either team was able to convert, ending the half in 0-0 tie.

The two defenses continued to baffle each others offensive efforts in the second half. Tennessee Tech was able to get off a few shots in the closing minutes, but Murray State kept them from scoring, sending the game into overtime.

Tennessee Tech and Murray State both managed to get two shots off a piece in the overtime period, but neither were able to score, causing the game to go into a second overtime.

After keeping Tennessee Tech from scoring on their only shot of the period, the Racers rattled off three shots. However, after 110 minutes of play, the game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Now at 6-1-1, Murray State will look to clinch its’ second conference win of the year, and head to play at Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 24.

Game Two

Murray State headed to Jacksonville State’s turf and was able to claim its second conference victory of the season with a 3-0 win on Sunday.

After tying in their previous game, the Racers made sure to get ahead early. Murray State struck first on a goal five minutes into play by freshman forward Rebecca Kubin. The goal was her fourth of the season and gave the Racers an early 1-0 lead. Shortly after, senior forward Harriet Withers padded their lead with a goal of her own, giving her nine goals on the year.

The goal not only gave the Racers an early 2-0 lead, it raised Withers’ career goal tally to 34, tying the school record held by Theresa Reedy. It also propelled Withers into the top three in goals scored in the NCAA this season.

Despite the Racers getting off seven more shots, Jacksonville State was able to stop the bleeding and hold Murray State scoreless for the rest of the half.

Going into the second half with a 2-0 lead, the Racers kept the intensity up by scoring their third goal of the game within in the first three minutes, with sophomore forward Miyah Watford’s second goal on the year.

The Racers’ defense was able to hold its ground and keep the Gamecocks scoreless for the rest of the half, giving Murray State a 3-0 victory.

With the win, Murray State moves to 7-1-1, and 2-0-1 in OVC play. The Racers will look to continue conference play with another win when they play Southeast Missouri State University at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 28 at Cutchin Field.