Edwards leads Racers for second straight week

Story by DJ Pigg, Contributing writer

Murray State’s men’s golf team finished 14th overall this weekend in Eastern Kentucky’s Raising Cane’s Intercollegiate Tournament.

Avery Edwards, sophomore from Paducah, Kentucky, followed his second place individual finish in the Murray State Invitational with another top-ten finish.

Head Coach Eddie Hunt is very pleased with Edwards’ play thus far. He believes he is one of the top players in the OVC.

“Avery has played great,” Hunt said. “He’s having a great season and playing the best golf he’s ever played for us. He’s playing as well as anyone in the conference right now.”

Edwards posted scores of two over par, 72, three under par, 67, and one over par, 71 for an even par total of 210, which left him in a tie for ninth-place overall.

The Racers as a team had rounds of twelve over par, 292, ten over par, 290, and thirteen over par, 293. With an 875 team total, the Racers finished 14th in the tournament.

Following Edwards was Gabe Wheeler, junior from Sikeston, Missouri, carding a total of five over, 215 (T-24th), Connor Coombs, freshman from Central City, Kentucky, finishing eleven over, 221 (T-58th), Austin Knight, sophomore from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with a twelve over, 222 (T-62nd), and both Lance Davis, junior from Mayfield, Kentucky, and Justin Wendling, sophomore from Lithia, Florida, with a 22 over, 232 (T-84th).

Although the men didn’t follow up the win in their home invitational quite as well as they’d hoped, it is still very early in the season. The Racers will spend the week practicing before leaving for SIUE’s tournament on Sept. 25th and 26th in Madison, Illinois at Gateway National Golf Club for the Derek Dolenc Invitational.