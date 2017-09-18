Billikens hand Racers first loss

Story by Gage Johnson, Contributing writer

After winning its first conference game of the year and improving their program best start to 6-0-0 on Thursday, Murray State was handed its first loss of the season against Saint Louis University.

After its last two games ended with game-winning goals in overtime, Murray State hosted a Saint Louis team that had allowed only three goals in seven games. The defense was a crucial part of the game for both sides, and it showed immediately with only seven shots being taken between the two teams in the first half. Neither team was able to score in the first half

In the second half, the Billikens began to have their way, getting off 10 shots in the second half of the game. Head Coach Jeremy Groves said his team’s demeanor did not meet expectations in the second half.

“Coming off of a long trip from Morehead State, I thought we looked a bit sluggish,” Groves said. “They took over the game in the second half.”

After a game-long scoring drought, Saint Louis capitalized as freshman forward Annabelle Copeland scored her second goal of the season to give the Billikens a 1-0 lead. Murray State was able to get off a few shots towards the end of the half, but in the end it was the goal by Copeland that decided the game.

After taking their first loss of the season, the Racers will look to bounce back and win their second conference game of the year when they hit the road and challenge Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Eblen Center.