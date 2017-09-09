Withers’ overtime goal pushes soccer past Arkansas-Little Rock

Story by Gage Johnson, Contributing writer

Murray State recorded their best start in program history Friday night when they matched up with the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

The Racers came running out of the gates. Early into the game, senior midfielder Aaron Lankster scored her first goal of the season, putting Murray State ahead 1-0. Freshman forward Rebecca Kubin was then able to add another one to the books by scoring her second goal of the year, giving Murray State an early 2-0 lead.

However, Little Rock showed some fight towards the end of the first half. The Trojans retaliated with a goal of their own by leading scorer and sophomore midfielder Doro Greulich, her third of the season. Greulich’s goal made the game 2-1 in favor of the Racers at the end of the first half.

Going into the second half, the Racers looked to put the game away early. They seemed to do just that after a goal by Withers, her seventh of the season, giving Murray State a 3-1 lead. The game reached stalemate for the majority of the second half ensuing that goal.

Greulich was able to give the Trojans life with a goal following a long scoring drought, making it a 3-2 game in favor of Murray State.

But Little Rock wasn’t done yet. Three minutes later, Greulich earned a hat trick, scoring her third goal of the game, putting the game in knots at 3-3. Murray State had multiple shots just miss in the final minutes, but the game remained tied and headed into overtime.

Less than a minute into overtime, Withers scored her eighth goal of the year, clinching the victory for the Racers. The goal not only put her one goal away from tying the Murray State all-time scoring record, it also tied Withers for first place in goals in Division-I.

Friday’s overtime win takes the boiling hot Racers to a program-best 5-0 start. 5-0, Murray State will look to continue their early success, and open conference play on the road at 5 p.m. on September 14 at Morehead State.