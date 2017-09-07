Scoops and Sprinkles soon to open doors in Murray

Story by Katlyn Mackie, Staff Writer

A new sweet shop, Scoops and Sprinkles, will open in Murray within the next two weeks offering hand dipped ice cream cones and gourmet candy.

Shana Vasquez, owner of Scoops and Sprinkles, has been a business owner for many years, and she came to Murray wanting to start a business. When she saw the need for a sweet shop, she said she decided to open one.

“We just want it to be a fun place, something Murray doesn’t really have right now,” Vasquez said.

Although the storefront is across from Dairy Queen, Vasquez said it was not her intention to compete with them.

“We are both selling ice cream, but it is very different products because we are not just an ice cream shop, we are a sweet shop,” Vasquez said. “It is really going to depend on what people are in the mood for.”

Vasquez first tried opening her store at another location, but plumbing problems caused two months of difficulty that prevented it from opening. She said she settled on this new space, which was “best for what she wants to do”.

Scoops and Sprinkles will offer 20 ice cream flavors, fresh candy apples, bulk candy, and nostalgic candy, such as bottle caps, boxed chocolate and fresh lemonade with a swivel candy stick, along with many others.

The store will not only offer sweet treats, but unique children’s toys, like the Melissa and Doug brand imaginative toys.

Mary Lesley Hundley, senior from Madisonville, Kentucky, said she is very excited for the new ice cream shop and thinks it will be a great alternative for when Dairy Queen closes during the winter months.

“I love ice cream, and I think it will be a great place to get sweets,” Hundley said.

Similarly, Kailey Brown, sophomore from Florence, Kentucky, said she is excited for the new ice cream shop because it is unlike anything Murray currently has.

“I know in the area we have places like DQ and Sonic but having a place that is particularly ice cream and sweets will be awesome,” Brown said.

Scoops and Sprinkles will offer discounts to the Murray State community. Students and faculty will receive 10 percent off store products with an ID.

On sporting event nights, if Murray State wins, the discount will increase to 15 percent off for students and faculty.

The store will also sponsor Murray State appreciation nights where all ice cream products will be buy one get one half off and 20 percent off candy products.