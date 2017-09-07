Keeping Connected with SGA 8-30-17

Story by Katlyn Mackie, Staff Writer

The Student Government Association addressed issues regarding dining and parking and discussed new developments on the situations surrounding James H. Richmond Residential College and Springer Residential College.

David Burdette, interim chief facilities officer, said the deconstruction of New Richmond will begin around Sept. 11, so the parking fence will be in place for the rest of the semester.

As for Springer, Burdette said the building will be razed after the May 2018 commencement. The area will be turned into a green space, as opposed to a parking lot, to save money.

Despite complaints from students, Jackie Dudley, vice president of finance and administrative services, said prices in the Thoroughbred Room have not increased, but the food is packaged differently.

Dudley said the dining halls on campus have acquired new vendors.

“It is part of an initiative to get better quality food without boosting the prices,” Dudley said.

Last semester, dining services discussed bringing Chick-fil-A to campus, but the franchise opted not to come to Murray State. Dudley said it was determined Murray State is not a market for them.

Adrienne King, vice president of university advancement, said a legacy football tailgate will be held at the Alumni Center.

She said all families are welcome to attend. Tickets are $5 per person, and children under 10 eat for free.

“Our alumni love to get together and tailgate before the game, and we want you guys to be a part of that,” King said.

Upcoming events include the following: