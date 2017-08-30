Meal Replacement Shake Shop Comes to Murray

By Ashley Traylor, Assistant News Editor

With a passion for fitness and helping others with their health, Karly Watkins began a new adventure by opening her own business centered around protein meal replacement shakes.

A Shake Above Nutrition opened Aug. 12 to offer meal replacement shakes. Each shake has 250 calories or less, 21 vitamins and minerals and 25 grams of protein.

Watkins decided to open A Shake Above Nutrition after working at Top of the Hill Nutrition in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She said she felt Murray had a market for a nutritious shake shop, since it can be difficult to find healthy meal options in the area.

“This gives you another option where it’s on-the-go, it’s healthy for you, it’s still a meal replacement and it is going to keep you full, but it also has health benefits, such as the protein and sugar count,” Watkins said.

Watkins said it is a three step process when customers come in for a shake. The first step is a mango aloe shooter to help with heartburn and indigestion. The second step is an herbal tea to kick start metabolism and burn calories.

These steps are complementary to the final step, the protein shake.

Watkins said there are over 100 shake flavors to choose from.

“We have different shakes,” Watkins said. “That way I know a lot of times when you make a protein shake, you just make the same thing all the time and this way you can have a variety.”

The base of each shake is a brand called, Herbalife. The base has protein in it, but she said, she also adds another scoop of protein to make it about 25 grams total.

Watkins said the 16 oz. shakes will keep you full for up to three or four hours, depending on your activity level.

Watkins said her new business continues to spread by word of mouth, and the store has 376 Facebook likes.

“It just really excites me and makes me happy to see that I can help people, not just give them another food option, but when people come in and start asking questions and want to learn more that makes me so happy,” Watkins said. “Because it makes me know they’re concerned about their health and they want to be the version of themselves. When I get to be a part of that, it’s just really awesome.”

Emily Leonard, junior from St. Louis, Missouri, said she thinks A Shake Above Nutrition is a healthy option for college students because there are so many fast-food establishments in the area. She said it will be good a place for students to visit who are looking for meal alternatives.

“I think the community will benefit, but I feel like protein shakes are for people who work out a lot and who are health conscious,” Leonard said. “But personally, I do not have time to work out and drive to get a shake.”

For Emily Hancock, junior from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, her first protein shake, “no bake cookie,” did not disappoint. She said the chocolate and peanut butter combination made it taste just like a cookie.

“What I think is really cool about it is that I’m really busy with classes and extracurricular activities, so I may not have time to actually go out and get food,” Hancock said. “So, I feel like I’m gaining a lot of nutrition by coming here and getting a protien shake that will hold me longer.”

A Shake Above Nutrition is open Monday-Saturday and is located on North 16th Street in the same suite as The Keg and Nina’s Nails.

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed