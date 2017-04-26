Mark Arant named new vice president of Academic Affairs and provost

Story by Paige Effinger, Contributing writer

Mark Arant was named the new vice president of Academic Affairs and provost Wednesday, April 26 and pending Board of Regents approval will start the role July 1.

Arant is currently the provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma and has also held positions at University of Arkansas Fort Smith and University of Louisiana Monroe.

Arant earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Louisiana Tech University and later earned his doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Alabama.

Among his achievements, Arant implemented a strategic plan for academic affairs at Northeastern State and laid the foundation for a new school of visual and performing arts.

Michael Mann, senior from Springfield, Kentucky, and the student representative on the search committee for this position, said every candidate was qualified, but Arant’s experiences were very similar to those that he will experience at Murray State.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Murray State, and I believe that he has the ability to do a fantastic job,” Mann said.

Mann said Arant was very conversational and is able to clearly and precisely explain things.

“From a student’s perspective, I believe that Dr. Arant is an extremely intelligent, relaxed and easy going guy,” Mann said.