Suspect identified in February shooting of Murray State football player

Staff report

The Murray Police Department identified 20-year-old Army soldier Monyea Williams as the shooter in the assault of former football player Kendarian Jennings on February 20.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, Williams was arrested Tuesday and will be extradited to Kentucky to face a 1st Degree Assault charge. He is currently being detained in the Pulaski County Jail in Missouri, near the Fort Leonard Wood military base where he is stationed.

The Murray Police Department led the investigation into the Welch Court shooting.

The press release indicated a “network of information that Randall Hutchens signing the arrest warrant. The U.S. Marshals then took up the search and apprehended Williams on post.

A motive has yet to be released.

According to the press release, 1st Degree Assault is a class B Felony, subject to 10-20 years for anyone convicted.

The News would like to remind our readers that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.