POLICE BEAT 4-20-17

Alicia Steele, Assistant News Editor, compiles Police Beat with materials provided by Public Safety and Emergency Management.
Not all dispatched calls are listed.
April 12
1:02 a.m.
A caller reported a noise complaint at College Courts. Officers were notified.
5:35 p.m.
A caller requested a welfare check of a person in the Quad. Officers, the on-call residence director, Student Affairs and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department were notified. The person was transported to Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
April 13
12:15 p.m.
A caller reported being stuck on an elevator at James H. Richmond Residential College. Officers and Facilities Management were notified.
10:39 p.m.
A caller reported a motor vehicle collision with no injuries at Winslow Dining Hall. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.
April 14
12:21 a.m.
The Murray State Police Department received a general incident reporting form in reference to a person using false identification at Hester Residential College. Officers were notified.
3:24 a.m.
A caller reported a medical emergency in the Faculty Hall parking lot. Officers, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Student Affairs and the on-call residence director were notified. The patient was transported by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.
April 15
11:14 a.m.
A caller requested assistance locating a person. Officers and the Murray Police Department were notified. The person was located and an information report was taken.
11:20 p.m.
An officer conducted a traffic stop at Wendy’s. A verbal warning was issued for expired registration.
April 16
6:59 p.m.
A caller requested a residence unlock in the 600 block of College Courts. The on-call residence director was notified.
7:56 p.m.
The Murray State Police Department received a fire alarm at the General Services Building on the alarm center computer. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant was notified.
April 17
12:49 p.m.
A caller reported a vehicle with the headlights left on in the Faculty Hall parking lot. The owner was notified.
5:31 p.m.
A caller reported a medical incident not requiring emergency medical assistance. Officers and Facilities Management were notified. A medical report was taken.
April 18
2:46 a.m.
The Murray Police Department advised of a fire alarm activation at the 1000 block of College Courts. Officers, the Central Heating and Cooling Plant, the on-call residence director and the State Fire Marshall were notified and a fire report was taken.
3:29 p.m.
A caller reported a theft complaint at Hart Residential College. Officers were notified and a theft report was taken for theft by unlawful taking from a building under $500.
|
Motorist assists
|
2
|
Racer assists
|
0
|
Arrests
|
0