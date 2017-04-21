POLICE BEAT 4-20-17

Alicia Steele, Assistant News Editor, compiles Police Beat with materials provided by Public Safety and Emergency Management.

Not all dispatched calls are listed.

April 12

1:02 a.m.

A caller reported a noise complaint at College Courts. Officers were notified.

5:35 p.m.

A caller requested a welfare check of a person in the Quad. Officers, the on-call residence director, Student Affairs and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department were notified. The person was transported to Four Rivers Behavioral Health.

April 13

12:15 p.m.

A caller reported being stuck on an elevator at James H. Richmond Residential College. Officers and Facilities Management were notified.

10:39 p.m.

A caller reported a motor vehicle collision with no injuries at Winslow Dining Hall. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

April 14

12:21 a.m.

The Murray State Police Department received a general incident reporting form in reference to a person using false identification at Hester Residential College. Officers were notified.

3:24 a.m.

A caller reported a medical emergency in the Faculty Hall parking lot. Officers, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Student Affairs and the on-call residence director were notified. The patient was transported by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

April 15

11:14 a.m.

A caller requested assistance locating a person. Officers and the Murray Police Department were notified. The person was located and an information report was taken.

11:20 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop at Wendy’s. A verbal warning was issued for expired registration.

April 16

6:59 p.m.

A caller requested a residence unlock in the 600 block of College Courts. The on-call residence director was notified.

7:56 p.m.

The Murray State Police Department received a fire alarm at the General Services Building on the alarm center computer. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant was notified.

April 17

12:49 p.m.

A caller reported a vehicle with the headlights left on in the Faculty Hall parking lot. The owner was notified.

5:31 p.m.

A caller reported a medical incident not requiring emergency medical assistance. Officers and Facilities Management were notified. A medical report was taken.

April 18

2:46 a.m.

The Murray Police Department advised of a fire alarm activation at the 1000 block of College Courts. Officers, the Central Heating and Cooling Plant, the on-call residence director and the State Fire Marshall were notified and a fire report was taken.

3:29 p.m.

A caller reported a theft complaint at Hart Residential College. Officers were notified and a theft report was taken for theft by unlawful taking from a building under $500.