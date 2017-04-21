New housing options come to Murray

Story by Lindsey Coleman, Staff writer

Many new businesses are bringing attention to the sales side of Calloway County, while other investors are looking to expand the housing options of the town.

Of the over 10,000 students enrolled at Murray State, only about 2,300 of them live in the residence halls, and about 150 live in College Courts.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s annual census, the population of Calloway County was 37,657 in 2013, and according to the Kentucky State Data Center, that number will exceed 40,000 by 2020.

West Wind Rentals, Greenspace Properties and Poplar Place Properties will all add apartment complexes to their property within the year to accommodate the people of Murray, including college students.

WEST WIND

Matthew Morris, business manager at West Wind Rentals, said they rent to a wide variety of people, including college students. He said a few new buildings have been finished recently.

One, two and three bedroom options are available. Monthly rent runs from $625 to $1,200, depending on the number of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Their locations are at 440 Jones Sparkman Road and 440 Utterback Road in Murray.

Applications can be found on their website: www.wwrmurray.com

GREENSPACE

Greenspace Properties will be opening two new townhouse fourplexes in July, weather permitting. They will be two bedroom and one and a half bathroom complexes at $800 per month. All spaces are pet friendly.

Co-owners Jayson Roberts and Tony Nolcox make the environment a priority. It will be an eco-friendly place to live, complete with a dog park and LED lighting.

“We try to plant as much grass as possible,” Roberts said.

The existing Greenspace property is located at 301 Maple Street in Murray. The two new townhouses will be on Cottage Lane.

POPLAR PLACE

In the past five years, owner Andy Gupton has established several rental locations in Murray on 15th Street and Poplar Street.

Gupton said about 90 percent of his tenants are college students. Monthly rates run from $950 to $1,600.

Fifteen units are still under construction and will be ready to rent in August.

He said he has torn down several old houses and replaced them with new complexes, which renters prefer.

“Wood frame structure has a life of 40 to 60 years, so a lot of these houses are at that point. People just don’t want those,” Gupton said. “I see their time coming, but the new ones – people are flocking to.”

Applications can be submitted at poplarplaceproperties.com