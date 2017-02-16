myGate scheduled system shut down

Staff report

This Sunday, Feb. 19, myGate, Canvas and other university resources will be unavailable between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the system is upgraded to a newer version.

Passwords will not be affected by this upgrade, but multiple systems will be unavailable, including:

Canvas

myGate

IASystem

Maxient

Omni/OU Campus

Primo (Exlibris, Library technology)

Scholarship Manager

SSO Manager (SSB/INB)

Service Catalog

This upgrade will change the look of myGate, including moving tab locations and making it mobile friendly for phones and tablets.

Faculty and students are encouraged to plan to work around this maintenance window, and any questions about the update or system availability can be directed to the Murray State Service Desk at 270-809-2346 or msu.servicedesk@murraystate.edu.