Student ministry hosts 5K fundraiser for mission trips

Story by Destinee Marking, Contributing writer

The Murray State Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) is holding its sixth annual Frostbite 5K — a race that raises money for Spring Break mission trips — on Feb. 25.

Jessica Hiter, junior from Murray, Kentucky, said the Frostbite 5K is one of the biggest fundraisers the BCM holds.

“It’s a really awesome event and everyone should get involved if they can,” Hiter said.

Each year, the BCM goes on mission trips around the country.

Hiter said there will be two mission trips this year. One group will be going to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and another group will go to Johnsonville, South Carolina, both for disaster relief.

Marina White, co-president of the BCM, said they would not be able to hold this event without donations from sponsors such as Parker Ford-Lincoln, First Baptist Church, Hardin Baptist Church and Coleman Law Offices.

According to the Frostbite 5K SignUp page, the top two male runners and top two female runners in each age category will receive medals.

“For people who do not want to run, volunteers pass out water, cheer runners on, hold signs to direct people and help with the awards ceremony at the end,” Marina said.

Hiter said the event brought together 50 runners and around 20 volunteers last year.

Jaclyn White, senior from Paducah, Kentucky, has ran the 5K for the past two years and will be running again this year.

“I participate because I love running in races and having a goal to work towards,” Jaclyn said. “But more importantly, the money goes for missions across the country. So, it’s a win-win.”

The cost to participate is $20 plus a $2.50 SignUp fee until Feb. 18 and will be $25 plus the $2.50 SignUp fee after that date. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Murray State’s Carr Health Lawn and the race will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m..

Those interested in participating as a runner, volunteer or donor can find out how to do so through the link on the Murray State BCM’s website.