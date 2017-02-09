POLICE BEAT 2-9-17

Feb. 1

10:31 a.m. A person reported a theft complaint to Public Safety. Officers were notified and it was determined to be theft by unlawful taking under $500.

8:41 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana in Franklin Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified and an information report was taken.

Feb. 2

10:17 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at North 16th Street and Farmer Avenue. A citation was issued for failure to wear a seat belt.

4:47 p.m. A caller reported an alcohol complaint in Regents Residential College. Officers and the residence director were notified.

Feb. 3

9:28 a.m. Public Safety received a fire alarm activation at James H. Richmond Residential College on the alarm center computer. Officers, Facilities Management, the State Fire Marshall, Murray State Housing and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified. Activation was caused by an intentional pull station activation and no threat of fire was determined.

4:17 p.m. A caller requested a vehicle unlock at Hollis C. Franklin Residential College. Officers and Hortons Lock Shop were notified.

Feb. 4

5:18 p.m. A caller reported a theft complaint at Faculty Hall. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking over $500.

9:10 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers were notified and a citation was issued for possession of marijuana.

Feb. 5

1:38 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at North 15th and Main streets. A citation was issued for failure to wear a seat belt. The driver was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:18 p.m. Public Safety received a parking complaint in a residential college parking lot via the LiveSafe app. Officers were notified and a verbal warning was issued for parking in a handicap spot.

Feb. 6

1:59 a.m. A caller reported a suspicious person at the Price Doyle Fine Arts Complex. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

2:55 p.m. A caller reported a stolen vehicle in the north residential side of campus. Officers were notified and the vehicle was located and determined not to be stolen. An information report was taken.

Feb. 7

5:31 a.m. Public Safety received a smoke detector activation at Crisp Soccer Complex from the alarm center computer. Officers and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified. No threat of fire was located and cause of activation was determined to be because of a mechanical malfunction.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 1

Arrests – 0

Alicia Steele, Assistant News Editor, compiles Police Beat with materials provided by Public Safety and Emergency Management.

Not all dispatched calls are listed.