Traffic restricted on U.S. Route 641 and Fourth Street intersection

Staff Report
Traffic is restricted to one lane along the U.S. Route 641 and Fourth Street intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be restricted until around 6 p.m.
A contractor will be placing a new curb in sections along Route 641 and Fourth Street between Main Street and Chestnut Street, north of downtown Murray.
Motorist should expect alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
