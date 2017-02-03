‘Beer Fest’ hosted to support United Way

Story by Abby Siegel, News Editor

Tap 216, Corvette Lanes and United Way of Murray-Calloway County partnered for Beer Fest, an event with local craft beer tasting and live entertainment, to support 11 community nonprofit organizations.

United Way Worldwide is an international nonprofit organization with local chapters that support their communities. United Way of Murray-Calloway County provides funding for nonprofits including Angels Community Clinic, CASA by the Lakes, Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center and the Senior Citizen’s Center, among others.

The money raised from the $20 admission fee goes into a general fund to support these organizations. Approximately 170 people attended the event.

Perry Logic, Tin Man, Dry Ground, Round Guys, Paducah Beer Works, Ethereal and Blue Stallion beer were available. Those who attended received a souvenir glass to use for the beer tasting of the evening.

“The event raised quite a bit of capital last time, and this time it looks like it is a lot bigger,” said Aron Sweeney, managing member for Tap 216.

Brandon Edmiston, owner of Tap 216 and Corvette Lanes, said he donates the use of his restaurant and covers food costs for the event because it supports a great cause and organization.

United Way receives most of its funding from businesses. Gerald Washington, executive director of Murray-Calloway County United Way, said Beer Fest was planned to reach individuals aged 25-45 who normally don’t donate to Murray’s local United Way.

“We wanted it somewhere where people could join together and do something fun for United Way,” Washington said.

The event was first hosted in August before the start of the academic year, but Washington said he believed the event would have more success when students are in town.

Edmiston said as the event continues to grow, they may need to find a larger venue the next time Beer Fest is hosted. He said another Beer Fest event will happen in the future.