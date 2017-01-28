Miller contributes season high 30 points in win over UT Martin

Story by Bryan Edwards, Staff writer

The Murray State men’s basketball team got back on track with a eight point win over the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks after losing two consecutive games.

The Racers defeated the Skyhawks 94-86 behind a strong second half by junior forward Terrell Miller Jr., who had 19 points in the second half and 30 for the game.

Despite trailing by five at the 7:39 mark, the Racers were able to jump out to an eight-point, 49-41 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half. A layup by senior forward Javier Martinez and a half-court shot from senior guard Jacolby Mobley as time expired would see that lead fall to 49-46 to end the first 20 minutes of play.

The Racers were led by senior guard DaMarcus Croaker at the half. Croaker recorded 12 points on 86 percent shooting and had the team high with 4 rebounds.

The Racers started the second half on an 11-4 run to jump their lead to 60-50 and would be able to get their lead to as much as 19 points at 87-68.

The Skyhawks inched back into the game, but were never be able to get the deficit within seven and the Racers would hold on to take the game 94-86 and remain tied for first place in the OVC Western Division.

Miller was one of the four Racers that recorded double figures in the game. The Racers shot 60 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

The win gets the Racers back over .500 and puts them at 6-3 in the OVC.

The Racers will stay at home at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 as they will host the OVC leading Belmont Bruins in the CFSB Center.