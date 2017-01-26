Women’s basketball team falls to Governors despite second half rally

Story by Collin Morris, Assistant Sports Editor

The Battle of the Border continued Saturday night as the Murray State women’s basketball team was defeated by Austin Peay State 75-63.

Their loss brings the Racers’ conference record to 4-2 and gives Austin Peay an additional three points toward the Battle of the Border score, bringing the Governors’ score in the rivalry series to 4.5 going into the men’s game, as each basketball contest is worth three total points. Murray State still holds the series with 16.5 points.

Junior forward Ke’Shunan James, who went into the game as the OVC’s scoring leader, contributed another 20-point game, this time on 39 percent shooting. James also added six rebounds and three steals to her statline for the night.

Closely following James was senior guard and the fifth leading scorer in the conference LeAsia Wright, who scored 17 points on 58 percent shooting.

Overall, the Racers shot a mere 37 percent shooting to the Governors’ 44 percent.

Two players ended with double-doubles at the buzzer for Austin Peay.

Tearra Banks, senior Austin Peay center who closely trails James at third on the OVC scoring list, poured on 23 points and 12 rebounds on 65 percent shooting, while redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 40 percent shooting.

The Governors entered the game with a 3-3 conference record but now sit in fifth place on the OVC leaderboards, as the Racers fall to 4-2 and fail to surpass Morehead State (5-2), leaving them at the No. 3 spot.

The Racers will meet the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State in their next game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.