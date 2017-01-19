POLICE BEAT 1-19-17

Jan. 11

6:48 a.m. Public Safety received a call from the alarm monitoring company for a trouble alarm at the Paducah campus. The building coordinator was notified.

12:06 p.m. A person accidentally dialed 911 at Old Richmond Residential College. Officers were notified and conducted a check of the person.

Jan. 12

2:06 p.m. Public Safety received a fire trouble alarm at the Wellness Center on the alarm center computer. Facilities Management was notified and the alarm panel was placed in trouble until further notice.

8:03 p.m. A caller reported a theft of property. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Jan. 13

10:02 a.m. A caller reported being stuck on an elevator in Faculty Hall. Officers and Facilities Management were notified.

9:42 p.m. The residence director at Old Franklin Residential College reported conducting a fire drill. Officers and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified and the drill was completed at 9:50 p.m.

Jan. 14

1:57 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at state Route 121 and Bailey Road. A verbal warning was issued for expired registration plate and the passenger was cited and served a criminal summons for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

11:57 p.m. The Murray Police Department requested assistance at Campus Evolution Villages North. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

Jan. 15

4:45 p.m. A caller reported a parking complaint at Old Richmond Residential College. Officers were notified.

9:46 p.m. Public Safety received a fire alarm activation at Hester Residential College on the alarm center computer. Officers, the Murray Police Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the on-call residence director and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant were notified. Activation was due to burnt food.

Jan. 16

2:13 a.m. Public Safety received an emergency callbox activation at Old Richmond Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified.

12:34 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Regents Drive. A verbal warning was issued for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Jan. 17

2:04 p.m. A caller reported a non-injury motor collision in the Stewart Stadium parking lot. Officers were notified and a collision report was taken.

10:39 p.m. A caller reported a possible domestic violence complaint in the 600 block of College Courts. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 1

Arrests – 0