Springing into the new semester

By Melissa Bergmann, Contributing writer

The new year always has a way of providing people with a newfound sense of excitement. It may be hard for students to appreciate all that spring semester can bring with the cold winter air still whipping them every time they step outside, so here are a few things to look forward to:

Greek Spring Recruitment

If you’ve thought about joining a Greek organization and missed fall rush, here is your chance! Rush events for both sororities and fraternities go from Jan. 23-30. Check out these organizations and take an opportunity to find your home away from home on campus.

Campus Lights

Each spring, Sigma Alpha Iota and Phi Mu Alpha sponsor a musical production. This year is the 80th annual production, and they have chosen to put on the musical “Sister Act.” The cast and crew arrived back in Murray early to make this production ready in time for opening night. It will be showing in Lovett Auditorium Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with a student ID.

Fun in the sun

As the semester progresses, the weather will continue to get warmer, which means all of the best warm-weather activities will be available again. So grab your hiking boots and head to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Warm weather also means it’s time for Belew’s Dairy Bar and Dairy Queen to open back up, so you can forget your New Year’s resolution to get skinny and start binge eating ice cream and burgers! If you’re looking for some fun around campus, it’ll be warm enough to set up a hammock in the Quad again.

All Campus Sing

Spring on Murray State’s campus means one thing: All Campus Sing time! This year’s All Campus Sing will be the 59th annual event. Students from organizations spanning from Greek life, residential colleges and academic organizations all get the chance to perform their routine on the steps of Lovett Auditorium. This singing and dancing competition is the philanthropy event of Sigma Alpha Iota and always a favorite among students. Many parents and alumni travel from across the country to watch this event, and it is even live streamed online. Last year’s grand champion was sorority Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Career Fair

Graduating soon and worried about future career plans? These career fairs could possibly be the solution to all of that! The fairs are March 14, March 15 and April 14, and each fair will focus on certain majors. Check the Murray State website for more information, and don’t forget to dress your best because business professional is required to attend.

Spring intramurals

Out with baseball, softball and football and in with the spring sports! Intramural sports like volleyball, basketball, soccer, racquetball and water polo will be available this semester. Residential colleges, clubs and Greek organizations have a chance to put together teams and compete in these sports. For people who are looking for a less competitive option, ‘B’ team is also available for people to play against each other for a more relaxed experience.

Miss MSU

Get your ball gowns ready, ladies! Each spring the Campus Activities Board branch of the Student Government Association puts on a beauty pageant for 15 lucky ladies. After being nominated, nearly 40 women are interviewed and 15 are then selected to compete. A series of interviews, semester-long practices and the final pageant then decide who the winner of the scholarship prize will be. Other awards are given, like Miss Congeniality, Most Photogenic and People’s Choice. Last year’s winner, Tanelle Smith, made history by being the first ever African American winner. She also received a scholarship of $850.

Spring Break

While this isn’t a campus activity, it’s one that is highly anticipated by most students. Whether some students will be taking off for the beach, hitting the slopes in the mountains or spending some relaxing time at home, Spring Break is a great time to decompress midway through the semester.

Step Show and other spring Greek philanthropy events

Alpha Phi Alpha’s spring philanthropy is the Step Show competition. For the event, teams practice a step routine and then perform them in a competition. The step show is an event that many students attend. Other philanthropies to look forward to are Watermelon Bust for Lambda Chi Alpha, Pie A Pi for Alpha Delta Pi and Alpha Sig’s Philanthropy Challenge.

Commencement

Attention all seniors, whether you like it or not, graduation is approaching! Although this event is scary for some, it is a big milestone in life nonetheless. Each year, spring commencement sends a new class of alumni out to see all that an education from Murray State can give you. It’s time to show the world what Racers are made of!