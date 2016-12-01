POLICE BEAT 12-1-16

Nov. 23

2:02 a.m. The Murray Police Department advised of information in reference to an off-campus incident. Officers and Student Affairs were notified and an information report was taken.

8:55 a.m. Public Safety received a fire trouble alarm at Hester Residential College from the alarm center computer. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant was notified.

Nov. 24

3:42 p.m. Public Safety received an attempt to locate in reference to a vehicle possibly involved in a theft. Officers were notified.

9:54 p.m. Public Safety received a sprinkler tamper, fire trouble and three invalid alarms from the Equine Center on the alarm center computer. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant was notified.

Nov. 25

10:39 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Poplar Street and Irvan Street. A citation was issued for no registration plate and no registration receipt.

5:55 p.m. A caller requested a welfare check of a person off-campus. Officers were notified and the caller was transferred to a law enforcement department in the person’s jurisdiction.

Nov. 26

3:53 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a person trespassing at Pullen Farm. Officers were notified.

9:53 p.m. A caller reported threatening behavior by another person. Officers were notified and a report was taken for menacing.

Nov. 27

7:03 p.m. Officers assisted the Murray Police Department with locating and detaining a suspect at Walmart. An information report was taken.

10:00 p.m. A caller reported a Murray State policy violation at Hart Residential College. Officers were notified.

Nov. 28

1:51 p.m. A caller reported receiving unwanted text messages in Hart Residential College. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

6:49 p.m. The Murray Police Department requested assistance with a motor vehicle collision at McDonald’s. Officers were notified and a collision report was taken.

Nov. 29

1:29 a.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana in Regents Residential College. Officers were notified and a citation was issued for possession of marijuana.

11:23 a.m. A caller reported receiving counterfeit currency at the Curris Center. Officers were notified and the currency was determined to be genuine. No crime was committed.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 2

Arrests – 0