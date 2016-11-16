Wave of bike thefts rise across campus

Staff Report

Over the last four weeks, 10 bikes have been reported stolen across campus, according to a Timely Warning notice released by Murray State Public Safety.

These thefts have reportedly taken place during both early morning and late at night, according to the notice. The notice also stated most of these reported thefts happened when bikes were left unsecured.

To prevent further thefts, Public Safety advised students to take certain safety precautions to protect their personal property, including how best to secure bikes, to make sure bikes are secured to fixed bike racks and for students to keep proper records of bikes, including models and serial numbers.

The last two bullet points told students to report suspicious activities to university police and not to “engage persons involved in criminal activity.”

Public Safety also recommended using two locks on a bike, in order to make it more difficult for thieves to steal. Cable locks, according to the notice, are easier to cut or break, so Public Safety recommended using U-locks to secure personal property, a type of mostly metal lock that is harder to break, though they are also more expensive.

If anyone has any information on these thefts, please call Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222.