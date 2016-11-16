POLICE BEAT 11-17-16

Nov. 9

1:10 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Lowes Drive. A citation was issued for speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to maintain required insurance.

8:10 p.m. An officer served a warrant for third-degree terroristic threatening.

Nov. 10

9:01 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Sycamore and Whitnell streets. A verbal warning was issued for weaving.

10:16 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Alexander Hall. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. The patient was transported by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

Nov. 11

12:55 a.m. A person reported a parking complaint via the LiveSafe app at Hester Residential College. The owner was notified.

10:28 p.m. A caller reported graffiti at Faculty Hall. Officers and Central Heating and Cooling plant were notified. A report was taken for first-degree criminal mischief.

Nov. 12

3:21 p.m. A caller reported a motor vehicle collision with no injuries in the Old Richmond Residential College rear parking lot. Officers were notified and a motor vehicle collision report was taken.

7:26 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a reckless driver on 13th and Payne streets. Officers were notified.

Nov. 13

1:40 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Elizabeth Residential College. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and the on-call residence director were notified. The patient refused transport and a medical report was taken.

6:13 p.m. A caller reported a stolen bicycle at White Residential College. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking less than $500.

Nov. 14

7:58 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a medical emergency in the Business Building. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. Patient was transported by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

11:53 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at Price Doyle Fine Arts. Officers were notified.

Nov. 15

8:16 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Business Building North. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. The patient refused transportation by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

10:50 p.m. A caller reported a possible stolen vehicle at Fast Track. Officers were notified and the vehicle was located.

Racer assists – 0

Motorist assists – 2

Arrests – 0