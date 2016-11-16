POLICE BEAT 11-17-16

Nov. 9
1:10 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Lowes Drive. A citation was issued for speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to maintain required insurance.
8:10 p.m. An officer served a warrant for third-degree terroristic threatening.
Nov. 10
9:01 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Sycamore and Whitnell streets. A verbal warning was issued for weaving.
10:16 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Alexander Hall. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. The patient was transported by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.
Nov. 11
12:55 a.m. A person reported a parking complaint via the LiveSafe app at Hester Residential College. The owner was notified.
10:28 p.m. A caller reported graffiti at Faculty Hall. Officers and Central Heating and Cooling plant were notified. A report was taken for first-degree criminal mischief.
Nov. 12
3:21 p.m. A caller reported a motor vehicle collision with no injuries in the Old Richmond Residential College rear parking lot. Officers were notified and a motor vehicle collision report was taken.
7:26 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a reckless driver on 13th and Payne streets. Officers were notified.
Nov. 13
1:40 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Elizabeth Residential College. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and the on-call residence director were notified. The patient refused transport and a medical report was taken.
6:13 p.m. A caller reported a stolen bicycle at White Residential College. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking less than $500.
Nov. 14
7:58 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a medical emergency in the Business Building. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. Patient was transported by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.
11:53 p.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at Price Doyle Fine Arts. Officers were notified.
Nov. 15
8:16 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Business Building North. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and Student Affairs were notified. The patient refused transportation by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.
10:50 p.m. A caller reported a possible stolen vehicle at Fast Track. Officers were notified and the vehicle was located.
Racer assists – 0
Motorist assists – 2
Arrests – 0
Be the first to comment on "POLICE BEAT 11-17-16"