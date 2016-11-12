Women’s basketball opens season on a 101-59 win over Eureka College

Story by Collin Morris, Staff Writer

Murray State women’s basketball team defeated Division III Eureka College 101-59 in the 2016-2017 season home opener.

The 42-point victory was mounted by double-digit scoring performances from the two starting forwards. Ke’Shunan James, junior from Jackson, Tennessee, scored 25 points on 58 percent shooting. In addition to her scoring output, James also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Abria Gulledge, sophomore from Holly Springs, Mississippi, shot 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from the arc with 23 points.

The first quarter began with the Racers in a halfcourt man-to-man set and a three-minute long 2-0 lead by the Red Devils before Murray State Head Coach Rob Cross called a timeout to make early adjustments. Cross then opted to run a full-court press, resulting in a 16-0 run, followed by a 27-9 finish to the first quarter.

The full-court press would continue for the entirety of the contest, earning the Racers 25 points off of 24 total turnovers, with 18 forced by steals, and a field goal percentage of 48 percent to the Red Devils’ 33 percent. The Racers held their lead for 36 of the 40 total minutes.

Three other players also added double-digit contribution to the scoring totals. LeAsia Wright, senior guard from Louisville, Kentucky, scored 16 points on 42 percent shooting, including a 50 percent shooting night from 3-point range. Bria Bethea, junior guard from Clay, Alabama, scored 12 points on 40 percent shooting. Freshman center Katie Mackenzie added 10 points in only 13 minutes of action.

Murray State’s next game will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the CFSB Center as the Racers face Alabama A&M University.