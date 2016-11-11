Mega Gym comes to Murray

Story by Sydney Anthony, Contributing writer

Mega Gym, a family-friendly fitness facility, will be opening in Murray before 2017 in the lot behind Culver’s.

Sarah Georgiou, the owner’s wife, said, “We saw potential there and were looking to expand and do something different.”

Georgiou said their rates are still undecided, but they could be $36 per month. She said Mega Gym will be offering a special rate for students but has not decided on the exact price.

Georgiou said Mega Gym will also offer a Kids Club, sauna, hydromassage beds, a shop for Mega Fit Meals, apparel and supplements.

“Amenities also include group fitness classes such as Body Pump, yoga, Zumba and Silver Sneakers,” Georgiou said. “In addition we will be open 24/7 and personal trainers will be available for a small additional fee.”

Cole Rahmen, freshman from Newburgh, Indiana, said the Wellness Center has a lot of good equipment but could have more areas where people can stretch before and after working out.

”The Mega Gym will be a good addition to Murray because it will provide more options for the community members, but at the same time they will need to have better equipment than the Wellness Center, as students will have to pay to go there,” Rahmen said.

The Wellness Center provides weightlifting, basketball, hot tub and swimming pool, volleyball, free workout classes and a walking track.

Alex Blacklock, freshman from Clarksville, Tennessee, said the hours of the Wellness Center are somewhat restricted, especially on the weekends, but Mega Gym will be open 24 hours.

“For the community, Mega Gym will be a good option as it will have better customer service, a program for children, more easily accessible as there is limited parking at the Wellness Center and the Mega Gym is open 24 hours,” Blacklock said.

Mackenzie Harper, freshman from Benton, Kentucky, has been pre-registering members at Mega Gym in Murray at the pre-sale trailer outside the construction site. She said roughly 100-150 people have enrolled at the pre-sale trailer and businesses have taken advantage of group memberships.

Harper said the Gold membership started Nov. 1 and will be on sale until the opening of Mega Gym. The Gold membership offers amenities not included in the regular membership. These include free hydromassages, 10 percent off shop items, no activation fee and a discounted monthly rate.

The pre-sale trailer will be open Monday through Friday noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the facility opens before the beginning of 2017.