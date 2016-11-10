POLICE BEAT 11-10-16

Nov. 2

1:32 a.m. Public Safety received a general incident report in reference to harassment complain at Regents Residential College. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

10:45 a.m. A caller reported an off-campus sexual assault. Officers and the Murray Police Department were notified and a report was taken for assisting other agency.

Nov. 3

9:06 a.m. A caller reported a parking complaint at Roy Stewart Stadium. Murray State Parking Management was notified.

1:23 p.m. A person flagged down an officer and reported a theft of property. Kentucky State Police were notified because it occurred off campus.

Nov. 4

7:42 a.m. A caller reported a medical emergency at Winslow Dining Hall. Officers and Murray Ambulance Service were notified. The patient was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital and a medical report was taken.

12:13 p.m. A person reported a stolen bicycle to Public Safety. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Nov. 5

12:56 An officer conducted a traffic stop at the West Farm. A citation was issued for no registration plate and receipt and failure to notify department of transportation address change.

10:09 p.m. A caller reported a medical emergency in the White Residential College parking lot. Officers, Murray Ambulance Service and the on-call Resident Director were notified. The patient refused transport by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

Nov. 6

9:47 p.m. Public Safety received a general incident report in the form of terroristic threatening in Franklin Residential College. Officers were notified and a report was taken for third-degree terroristic threatening.

11:32 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious person in the Regents Residential College parking lot. Officers were notified.

Nov. 7

2:42 p.m. Officers assisted the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray City Police Department, Mayfield City Police Department and the Kentucky State Police in capturing a suspect in the J.C. Penny parking lot that led officers in a pursuit, across multiple counties. The driver was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, improper passing, following a vehicle too closely, failure to signal, no insurance and no registration and an assist other agency report was taken.

3:18 p.m. A caller reported unwanted sexual contact between acquaintances at a residential college. Officers were notified and a criminal report was taken for sexual misconduct.

Nov. 8

2:54 p.m. A person reported a theft of property. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

5:43 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at the 900 block of College Courts. A verbal warning was issued for failure to illuminate headlights.

Racer Assist – 0

Motorist Assist – 5

Arrests – 0