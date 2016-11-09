Election Day letter to campus

Story by Abby Siegel, News Editor

President Bob Davies sent an email to all students, faculty and staff on Monday urging them to vote Tuesday and respond civilly when the results were revealed.

Davies wrote that voting in the presidential election is “the ultimate activity of democracy” and is a privilege that the American people should not take lightly.

In his email, Davies urged the Murray State community to remember that democracy is for all Americans, and as the results of the election unfolds to be mindful and respectful of others.

“On campus, let us make sure we remain civil regardless of whether your candidate won or lost,” Davies wrote. “Let us respect the process of democracy and do what we can to support those in public service at all levels.”

His email focused on acting civilly and avoiding making personal vindications or attacks on those with differences of opinion. He wrote that the community’s response to the results can begin “the process of healing and bringing people together.”

“I appreciate President Davies addressing these important issues openly,” said Shannon Davis-Roberts, junior from Murray.

Davis-Roberts said although Davies letter was not necessary, it shows his dedication to the people of Murray State and democracy.

“We must rise above the vitriolic rhetoric of the past campaign season and it starts with being mindful of the stress, fear and anxiety many may be feeling,” he wrote. “Being mindful that this process became personal to many and being mindful that we are all here to assist all members of our community to be successful in reaching their goals and aspirations.”

Shannon Hicks, senior from Louisville, said she thinks students are more likely to read the tweets and Facebook posts Davies wrote encouraging students to vote, rather than his “long-winded letter.”

“Today is one of the most patriotic days of the year –Election Day! Go out and be a part of the process by voting your conscious. Many have fought and died for us to have this opportunity. Take this moment to let your voice be heard. GO AMERICA!” Davies wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“I think the letter was more preventative, especially with the sidewalk chalk that has been all over campus recently by the Students for Rand campaign, and then the retaliation against that,” she said.

Historically, women have not always had the right to vote, and Hicks said this is why she hit the polls Tuesday wearing a t-shirt that said “Nasty Women Vote”.

“Growing up my parents always took me to the polls on Election Day,” Hicks said. “As a political science major, it is so critical to exercise my right to vote and participate in politics the most simple way possible.”

Hicks said she anticipated a polarized response when the results were revealed.

“Some will be rejoicing and others will fight and say that the election is rigged,” she said.

“The majority of Americans that voted obviously feel that a change in government procedures is a must, with that I do agree,” Davis-Roberts said. “Our government has been in a stalemate, neither side giving to the other.”

Davies concluded his letter by encouraging the American people to heal the wounds that have been made during this election season.

“It starts with each one of us being the person to set the example of representing true and caring citizens living in a democracy,” Davies wrote.