Sigma Pi raises funds for suicide awareness

Story by Sydney Anthony, Contributing writer

Sigma Pi held their annual Fall Festival benefiting the Sean Vernon Feliciano Amazing Day Foundation on Saturday.

The Sean Vernon Amazing Day Foundation has been our partner philanthropy for 27 years, said Ethan Lett, junior from Henderson, Kentucky, and Sigma Pi’s Fall Festival chairman. He said that the Amazing Day Foundation helps college students cope with mental issues and raises suicide awareness.

He said last year’s event raised $1,200, and this year they want to meet or exceed that number.

This year, Sigma Pi sold oreo balls in the Curris Center and added additional games to the carnival.

Lett said attendees were able to play carnival games in teams or individually. The games consisted of a balloon pop, shooting gallery and a sailboat race. He said tickets were earned by playing games and the participant with the most tickets won a gift card.

Teams also made pumpkin pies prior to the Fall Festival and the winner received bonus points for their team.

Lett said Greek life is often seen in a negative light, and he said he hopes that raising money for a good cause will show that there is more to Greek life than the social components.

Tyler Howell, junior from Louisville, Kentucky, who attended previous Fall Festivals, said the event was better than previous years because participants were able to play individual carnival games while the group games were being set up.

Steven Dye, junior from Redmon, Illinois, said everyone had fun this year because it was “by far” better than other years.

“By adding the additional carnival games and not having too much down time between group games, we were able to keep participants active and enthusiastic about the event,” Dye said.

John Bailey, junior from Beaver Dam, Kentucky, said it was good seeing other organizations come together for a good cause.

“Seeing all the sororities come out and raise money for suicide prevention and awareness was great,” Bailey said.

However, he said the best part of the event was seeing other members of his new pledge class dress up as scarecrows and have a “scarecrow fashion show.”

The winning team of the day, out of the seven participating, was Alpha Delta Pi. The winner was decided based on who won each team event and which team cooked the best pumpkin pie.